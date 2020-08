Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 17:17 Hits: 6

The U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee's final report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election has concluded the Trump campaign chairman's contacts with Kremlin-linked individuals posed a "grave counterintelligence threat."

