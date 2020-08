Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 16:32 Hits: 13

Conservative Bush speechwriter David Frum took to Twitter after the release of the Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee findings of the Russia investigation. The committee found evidence that there was coordination…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/08/conservative-calls-new-senate-russia-findings-everything-but-a-signed-and-notarized-confession-from-trump/