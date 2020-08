Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 16:12 Hits: 6

The EU should do everything to avert violence in Belarus — but also make clear it is not trying to expand its zone of influence, the head of Germany's parliament, Wolfgang Schäuble, told DW in an exclusive interview.

