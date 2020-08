Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 17:37 Hits: 6

Anti-government protesters have rallied in Minsk and other cities for more than a week — but they haven't been waving EU flags. Experts point out that Belarus is a pro-Russia country, even without President Lukashenko.

