Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 17:04 Hits: 5

A temperature of 54.4 degrees Celsius (130 Fahrenheit) was recorded in California’s Death Valley on Sunday, the highest officially recorded air temperature on Earth for at least a century and, according to climate scientists, such extreme highs are set to become increasingly common.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200818-hot-spot-is-death-valley-s-record-temperature-of-54-4c-a-sign-of-things-to-come