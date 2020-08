Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 17:09 Hits: 6

US President Donald Trump lashed out at former first lady Michelle Obama on Tuesday after she delivered a scathing takedown of his leadership on the opening night of the Democratic convention.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/trump-lashes-out-at-michelle-obama-after-convention-takedown-13032146