Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 19:01 Hits: 6

Spain's former king Juan Carlos came under fire on Tuesday for moving to the Middle East, with critics calling it the "worst" destination because corruption allegations he faces have links to the region.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/spain-ex-king-under-fire-over-move-to-uae-13032166