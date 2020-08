Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 08:31 Hits: 8

An activist of Azerbaijan's opposition Popular Front Party (AXCP) has been released from prison after completing a four-year sentence on charges he claimed were politically motivated.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/azerbaijani-activist-freed-after-completing-prison-term-on-charges-he-denies/30789683.html