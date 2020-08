Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 01:06 Hits: 6

An international team of marine scientists have discovered 30 new species of invertebrates in deep water surrounding the Galapagos, the Ecuadoran archipelago's national park authorities announced Monday.

