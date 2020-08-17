The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

After Organizing Mass 'Sick-Out,' Arizona Teachers and School Staff Applauded for 'Bold' Collective Action to Stop Unsafe Reopening

Category: World Hits: 1

Julia Conley, staff writer
Teachers and school staff members in a Phoenix suburb were praised by progressives and public health experts on Monday for their "bold" decision to call in sick en masse, forcing their school district to reverse its plan to return to in-person classes. 
After Organizing Mass 'Sick-Out,' Arizona Teachers and School Staff Applauded for 'Bold' Collective Action to Stop Unsafe Reopening

Read more https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/08/17/after-organizing-mass-sick-out-arizona-teachers-and-school-staff-applauded-bold?cd-origin=rss

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version