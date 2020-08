Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 08:10 Hits: 9

Paris Saint-Germain resume their laborious quest for Champions League glory on Tuesday when they take on knockout stage debutants RB Leipzig in a battle of the unloved nouveaux riches.

