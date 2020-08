Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 08:11 Hits: 8

PUTRAJAYA: Reducing the RM1,000 compound for those not wearing face masks in public may encourage more people to flout the law, says Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

