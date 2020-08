Category: World Published on Monday, 17 August 2020 23:33 Hits: 9

by Dov Waxman, University of California, Los Angeles The heralded recent agreement to normalize relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates may not be the grand achievement it was…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/08/heres-the-truth-about-trumps-supposedly-historic-israel-uae-peace-deal/