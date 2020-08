Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 06:49 Hits: 7

A former employee of the CIA and FBI has been charged with passing on secret information to China. There has been a spate of such cases in recent years.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-former-cia-officer-charged-with-spying-for-china/a-54603828?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf