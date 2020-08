Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 01:12 Hits: 8

Canada's finance minister resigned on Monday amid friction with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over spending policies and after coming under fire for his ties to a charity tapped to run a student grant program.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200818-canada-finance-minister-quits-amid-charity-scandal-and-tensions-with-trudeau