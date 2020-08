Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 06:19 Hits: 9

France reported 493 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours on Monday, sharply down from a caseload of above 3,000 each on the two previous days, but hospitalisations for the respiratory disease rose for a third day in a row.

