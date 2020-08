Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 08:00 Hits: 9

TOKYO (Reuters) - Four Western business lobbies joined in protesting Japan's travel ban to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, saying the policy is out of step with measures in other major economies and will harm investment.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/08/18/japan039s-travel-ban-to-contain-virus-unfair-western-businesses-say