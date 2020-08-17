Kentucky Democrat defends Breonna Taylor, pushes new state law while cops try to justify killing her

Category: World Published on Monday, 17 August 2020 23:30 Hits: 8

More than two months after the Louisville Metro Council banned no-knock warrants, a Kentucky Democrat is taking the ban a step further to prevent another tragedy like the one that killed emergency medical technician Breonna Taylor. Rep. Attica Scott announced Sunday she pre-filed what's known as Breonna's Law to end no-knock warrants throughout the state after police used Taylor’s alleged association with a local drug dealer to justify using a “no-knock” warrant to enter her home on March 13. Taylor was sleeping before police shot her eight times even though no drugs were found in her apartment and the person authorities were searching for was already in custody in Louisville that night.

“There was never a need for no-knock search warrants like the one used in Breonna’s case, and while this type of warrant is now banned here in Metro Louisville and appears to have little use elsewhere, I want to make sure statewide law keeps it from ever coming back,” Scott said in a news release.

She added:

“In addition, I want to make sure a judge specifically approves any use of violent entry when a warrant is carried out, and I want all law enforcement officers to have to wear body cameras and be required to use them when serving any warrant. This video would then have to be available if a complaint is filed, and those violating these new cameras and search warrant requirements would be subject to being fired or suspended. The last major provision of Breonna’s Law is to make sure law enforcement officers undergo drug and alcohol screening following a deadly incident or after they discharge their firearm while on duty. Frankly, I’m surprised this is not already standard procedure.”

This morning, state Rep. @atticascott4ky formally presented her proposed Breonna's Law bill during an event in downtown Louisville and was joined by several caucus members. #BreonnaTaylor A copy of the press release can be read here: https://t.co/dFBqTKPDMYpic.twitter.com/fwhK1MTyYs August 16, 2020

Kentucky's General Assembly will consider Scott's legislation when lawmakers return in January. Scott also made a plea on Twitter to: “ Fire Arrest Charge The officers who murdered Breonna Taylor. Those #FACTs.”

The Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police, however, seems to have embraced an alternate version of the facts surrounding Taylor’s death. “You mean for the incident where police knocked on the door during the execution of a search warrant and the boyfriend shot a cop? Those are #Facts,” the organization tweeted in response to Scott’s post.

You mean for the incident where police knocked on the door during the execution of a search warrant and the boyfriend shot a cop? Those are #Facts. https://t.co/MZYo3uHyoE August 17, 2020

Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, has maintained that he only fired a shot because he thought someone was trying to break into the apartment, but the intrusion turned out to be the result of police action. Walker also said officers did not identify themselves when they smashed Taylor's door in. Audio WLKY obtained from Walker’s 911 call seems to support his claims. "I don't know what happened ... somebody kicked in the door and shot my girlfriend," he could be heard telling the dispatcher.

Click here to support organizations that are fighting every day for racial justice.

RELATED: Louisville releases 911 call in Breonna Taylor shooting; backs up her boyfriend’s claim against cops

Achieving racial justice requires change at every political level. Ready to hand President Donald Trump—and every Republican—a humiliating defeat? Sign up with Vote Forward to write personalized letters to infrequent, but Democratic-leaning, voters in swing states. Help us wash Trump out of office with a big blue wave of record-breaking turnout.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1970068