The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Watching Bernie Sanders and Michelle Obama at the DNC? Talk about it here

Category: World Hits: 13

It's the first night of what will probably be the strangest Democratic National Convention ever. The one normal thing, though, is us watching it from home and talking to each other about it. So here's a thread to do that. Sen. Bernie Sanders and former First Lady (and most popular woman in America) Michelle Obama are scheduled to being speaking at 10:00 PM ET. You can watch this, and every other event, online at this portal.

Tuesday, Aug 18, 2020 · 2:01:21 AM +00:00 · Barbara Morrill

Amazing DNC video, with Bruce Springsteen’s “The Rising.”

YouTube Video

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1970083

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version