Watching Bernie Sanders and Michelle Obama at the DNC? Talk about it here

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 02:00 Hits: 13

It's the first night of what will probably be the strangest Democratic National Convention ever. The one normal thing, though, is us watching it from home and talking to each other about it. So here's a thread to do that. Sen. Bernie Sanders and former First Lady (and most popular woman in America) Michelle Obama are scheduled to being speaking at 10:00 PM ET. You can watch this, and every other event, online at this portal.

