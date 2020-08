Category: World Published on Monday, 17 August 2020 12:49 Hits: 0

The United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.) says its agreement to normalize ties with Israel is a "sovereign decision" that is "not directed" at Iran.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/u-a-e-says-normalization-deal-with-israel-is-not-directed-at-iran/30788261.html