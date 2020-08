Category: World Published on Monday, 17 August 2020 17:22 Hits: 5

Afghan officials say the planned peace talks with the Taliban have hit a new impasse after some foreign governments called on Kabul not to free certain fighters in a prisoner-release deal.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/australia-france-object-to-afghan-release-of-some-taliban-detainees/30788711.html