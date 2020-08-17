Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: Messing with the Post Office is messing with life

Category: World Published on Monday, 17 August 2020 12:28 Hits: 1

Vice:

The Post Office Is Deactivating Mail Sorting Machines Ahead of the Election Good thing nobody's predicting a huge surge in mail any time soon The United States Postal Service is removing mail sorting machines from facilities around the country without any official explanation or reason given, Motherboard has learned through interviews with postal workers and union officials. In many cases, these are the same machines that would be tasked with sorting ballots, calling into question promises made by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy that the USPS has “ample capacity” to handle the predicted surge in mail-in ballots.

“There’s so much love sent through the mail.” ― Sheridan Hay, The Secret of Lost Things August 16, 2020

Swath of rural Americans say their lives are tough and complain they've been "forgotten" and vote for people who work to make their lives harder. Trade war, fight to cut healthcare support, now subsidized mail. No one has to prioritize those issues. But that's what you voted for. August 16, 2020

If this USPS interference was intended to be stealth cheating, good luck with that. It’s blatant, exposed, and a mushrooming political story that is not going to end well for Trump.

JUST IN: Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Democrats this evening that the House will be called back from August recess — likely on Saturday, Axios is told — to act to "save the Postal Service." https://t.co/OcLCTzO3QZ August 16, 2020

Politico:

Pelosi weighs bringing House back early to address Postal Service crisis The chamber has no votes scheduled until mid-September, but Speaker Nancy Pelosi might bring lawmakers back sooner. Democrats are looking to address organizational issues at the Postal Service in the coming weeks, not to provide additional funding at this time, according to sources familiar with the discussion. One option would be to vote on a modified version of a bill introduced by House Oversight Chair Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) earlier this week that would prohibit USPS from implementing a planned organizational overhaul that critics maintain would handicap mail-in voting.

From one of the most conservative Democrats in Congress (yes, the parties are not the same):

I called Speaker Pelosi today and asked her to call the House back into session immediately to deal with the crisis at the post office. Trump is attempting to sabotage the USPS. https://t.co/TMKhoewyey August 15, 2020

It’s not just ballots that are being slowed. It’s life-saving medication and checks for our veterans and our elderly. Tampering with the mail is a federal crime, and DeJoy — on Trump’s orders — is tampering. August 15, 2020

NY Times:

Postal Crisis Ripples Across Nation as Election Looms President Trump’s furious objection to mail-in balloting and a new Trump-allied postmaster general are raising fears about the election and the Postal Service. In Ohio, where mail voting is likely to double, piles of undelivered mail are sitting in a Cleveland distribution center. In rural Michigan, diabetes medicine that used to arrive in three days now takes almost two weeks.

Donald Trump’s ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely. Request a ballot early. Vote early. August 15, 2020

taylor Swift has a follower or two.

This was back in April and still true, from Tech Crunch:

If we let the US Postal Service die, we’ll be killing small businesses with it The impacts would have major negative repercussions for e-commerce Since moving to the United States, I’ve come to appreciate and admire the United States Postal Service as a symbol of American ingenuity and resilience. Like electricity, telephones and the freeway system, it’s part of our greater story and what binds the United States together. But it’s also something that’s easy to take for granted. USPS delivers 181.9 million pieces of First Class mail each day without charging an arm and a leg to do so. If you have an address, you are being served by the USPS — and no one’s asking you for cash up front.

Not every state has drop boxes, but every state has local elections offices, and all but 5 have early voting. If you want to get your ballot well ahead of the election, vote it at your leisure, and then return it in person without waiting in line, choose one of those 3 options August 14, 2020

Margaret Sullivan/WaPo:

Trump’s attacks on the Postal Service deserve sustained, red-alert coverage from the media Listen to President Trump long enough, and, despite his penchant for falsehood, you’ll eventually hear some unvarnished truth. That happened Thursday when he stated his intentions clearly in an interview with Fox Business Network. He doesn’t want to approve billions in emergency funding for the cash-strapped and struggling U.S. Postal Service for a simple reason: Democrats want to expand mail-in voting during the pandemic. His words were stark: “Now, they need that money in order to have the Post Office work, so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots.” He added that holding back funding means “they can’t have universal mail-in voting, they just can’t have it.” In other words, he doesn’t want American citizens, fearful of exposure to the coronavirus, to have every opportunity to vote in November.

After visiting the damage across Iowa from the #derecho, I’m calling out the national media. They must send more resources to cover the aftermath and delayed federal response. RT if you agree. August 17, 2020

Molly Jong-Fast/Vogue:

Why TrumpWorld Is Losing Its Mind Over Kamala Harris Example A: Soon after Harris was added to the Democratic ticket, John Kennedy, the U.S. senator from Louisiana, went on Fox and joked that his Senate colleague was like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez "but without the bartending experience.” I shouldn’t be surprised – but I am furious, in a way that I don’t think I was back in 2016 when Trump beat Hillary Clinton for the presidency. In 2016, I was “with her” but I was a sweet summer child filled with the belief that sexism was a problem that we could overcome. What a difference the Trump administration makes. The last three days have been absolutely infuriating. But they’ve also seemed kind of pathetic, with Trump trying to figure out how he can make his attacks land on Harris, in ways that worked for him in 2016 with the risible chants of “Crooked Hillary”and “Lock her up.” Harris is not as easy a target, which Trump knows. (Despite a tweet he sent out saying Harris was “the kind of opponent everyone dreams of!”, White House insiders have been telling reporters he would have preferred either Susan Rice or Karen Bass on the ticket.) And, as a former prosecutor, Harris can give as good as she gets. She flashed a glimpse of what Trump can look forward to on the campaign trail this fall when she declared on Wednesday that, based on their mishandling of the pandemic, "The case against Donald Trump and Mike Pence is open and shut.”.. And that’s not where it ends. Trumpworld is furious! Earlier this week, I watched Tucker Carlson during his basement studio meltdown about mispronouncing Kamala’s name, and then becoming even more apoplectic when he was corrected, as if the vice presidential candidate didn’t merit having her name pronounced correctly. Then, Trump’s favorite TV pundit, Judge Box of Whine (aka Jeanine Pirro) said “I believe Joe Biden isn’t even going to be on the ticket in the end because I can’t believe he would pick this woman.” The implication here is that Kamala is being controlled by some other force or that Biden is being controlled by some other force or that Judge Box of Whine is being controlled by some other force. And that’s not the only disgusting attack against Kamala. After all the coverage about her being the first Black woman to join a national ticket, members of the conservative media immediately hit back, saying she wasn't really Black, which for those of you keeping track at home is what we call racism and also something the right wing media did to Obama.

BREAKING: Joe Biden holds a 12 point lead over Pres. Trump among registered voters, 53-41%, and a similar 10 point lead among likely voters, 54-44%, according to new ABC News/Washington Post poll. https://t.co/gXKr0QOiQC August 17, 2020

Jamelle Bouie/NY Times:

Black Like Kamala Republican efforts to deny Senator Harris’s identity as an African-American and turn her into a noncitizen are destined to fail. Jamaica, home to a brutal and violent plantation system, was at the center of the trans-Atlantic slave trade, a major node in Britain’s Atlantic empire, along with the Bahamas and its colonies on the North American coast. Many Jamaicans trace their origins directly to slavery and the mass importation of African captives. Based on a genealogical account by her father, there is a strong chance Kamala Harris is one of them. What’s more, many descendants of enslaved people in the Americas have European ancestry on account of the pervasive sexual violence whites perpetuated wherever slavery took root. Having said all of that, this bid to contest Harris’s identity — which continued on Thursday with President Trump’s clumsy attempt to stoke another “birther” controversy, this time about a woman born in Oakland in 1964 — gives us an opportunity to think more deeply about the contours of racial identity in the United States, and Black American identity in particular.

2. More than 60% of voters say the U.S. response to the coronavirus has been unsuccessful Very successful 8% Somewhat successful 28% Somewhat unsuccessful 22% Very unsuccessful 39% Not sure 3% August 16, 2020

4. Obama & Kamala Harris have the highest net fav/unfav scores in the poll Obama 54% fav, 34% unfav (+20) Harris 39% fav, 35% unfav (+4) Pence 39% fav, 44% unfav (-5) Biden 39% fav, 45% unfav (-6) Trump 40% fav, 52% unfav (-12) August 16, 2020

Margin of error difference from July, and not good numbers for Trump.

Biden holds advantages of 80 points among Black voters, 26 points among Hispanic voters and 7 points among those 65 or older, while Trump has a lead of 51 points among white, evangelical voters and 24 points among white voters without a college degree:https://t.co/aZYFfLlCO8pic.twitter.com/uLrKpGVWDn August 16, 2020

Biden needs to keep the white vote share ≥ 40%. Here, it’s 42 (Biden +9 overall). Pew (Biden +8) had it at 45%. ABC/WaPo has 45% (Biden +10 LV). And CBS/YouGov (Biden +10 LV) had it at 41.

The FiveThirtyEight aggregate has Biden +8.4 as of this writing, even with an outlier CNN poll (Biden +4). That represents no change, no tightening.

What I've learned so far this year: Democrats take the polling too seriously, and Republicans don't believe any of it--unless it shows Trump ahead, of course. August 17, 2020

EJ Dionne/WaPo:

The convention that could bend history Their hopes are not fanciful. President Trump’s catastrophic fumbling in the face of a pandemic and economic collapse invites comparison to Hoover’s haplessness, even if the 31st president was as morally upright as the 45th is not. Every second of the gathering will be an advertisement of Trump’s failure: The convention that could not meet because of the health crisis the incumbent could not manage. And a New Deal-style commitment to active, fact-based, problem-solving government really does match the mood of a country that wants a virus conquered, jobs and incomes on the rise again and fairness enshrined in the economic system.

And a great cover illustration with a great story centered in PA and Trump’s Potemkin campaign…

On the cover of @nymag: the story of The Trump campaign, based on my interviews with more than 30 sources from the 2020 & 2016 campaigns, Republicans in politics & government at all levels, & people serving at the highest ranks of the Trump administration. https://t.co/dGDODzls8Upic.twitter.com/jiNZrofZwm August 16, 2020

