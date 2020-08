Category: World Published on Monday, 17 August 2020 16:00 Hits: 5

Belarus has seen major disruptions in internet service since the disputed presidential election, with rights groups accusing the government of censorship. To get around the restrictions, many are turning to privacy apps.

