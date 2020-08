Category: World Published on Monday, 17 August 2020 15:16 Hits: 5

Former monarch Juan Carlos I of Spain has been in the United Arab Emirates since he left his country amid a growing financial scandal, the Spanish royal household said Monday, resolving a two-week mystery and reining in speculation over the ex-king's whereabouts.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200817-disgraced-former-spanish-king-exiled-in-the-united-arab-emirates