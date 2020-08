Category: World Published on Monday, 17 August 2020 16:11 Hits: 5

The first major cruise ship to resume tours of the Mediterranean since the coronavirus pandemic set sail from Genoa in Italy on Sunday in a major test for an industry that has been hard-hit by the Covid-19 crisis.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200817-passengers-brave-covid-19-risk-as-cruises-return-to-europe