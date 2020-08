Category: World Published on Monday, 17 August 2020 17:05 Hits: 5

A temperature of 54.4 degrees CelsiusĀ in the shade at Death Valley in the US state of California on Sunday might be the hottest temperature ever recorded on earth, officials say.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200817-california-may-have-just-hit-highest-temperature-ever-recorded-on-earth