Category: World Published on Monday, 17 August 2020 18:33 Hits: 6

(Reuters) - The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 rose 2% to about 7,400 people last week, while new cases declined for a fourth week in a row, according to a Reuters tally of state and county reports.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/08/18/us-covid-19-deaths-rise-cases-drop-for-fourth-week-in-a-row