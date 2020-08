Category: World Published on Monday, 17 August 2020 18:14 Hits: 6

The United States will not consent to Israeli annexations in the occupied West Bank for "some time," preferring to focus on the Israel-UAE normalisation deal and wider regional peace efforts, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner said on Monday.

