Category: World Published on Monday, 17 August 2020 18:22 Hits: 6

US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and White House advisor Jared Kushner said Monday it would be in Saudi Arabia's interest to normalise ties with Israel as the United Arab Emirates has agreed to do.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/kushner-urges-saudi-to-normalise-ties-with-israel-13029168