Published on Monday, 17 August 2020

In addition to disrupting the economy, the COVID-19 pandemic is also derailing educational opportunities for millions of the world's poorest and most vulnerable children. If governments and multilateral organizations do not intervene immediately, the damage done today will be felt for decades to come.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/save-our-future-education-funding-during-covid19-by-gordon-brown-2020-08