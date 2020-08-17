We Have to Expand the Squad : Cori Bush on Her Upset Primary Win, Defunding Police Kamala Harris

Category: World Published on Monday, 17 August 2020 12:32 Hits: 3

We speak with Cori Bush, a nurse and single mother who was formerly homeless, who joins the growing number of young Black progressives likely headed to Congress this November, after she won a stunning primary upset over 10-term incumbent Congressmember William Lacy Clay Jr. in Missouri’s 1st Congressional District in the St. Louis area. Bush says her campaign’s victory was a result of a grassroots effort from across her district and beyond. “We believed that it’s time for a change, it’s time for an active leader, someone who knows the streets, someone who knows the struggle of what’s happening in our country, especially with COVID-19 and how that’s devastated communities,” she says. The Black Lives Matter activist says she supports defunding the police and that she’s looking forward to working with other progressive women in Congress. “We have to expand the Squad,” she says, referring to Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/8/17/cori_bush_2020_missouri_primary_victory