Category: World Published on Monday, 17 August 2020 07:44 Hits: 8

Nancy Pelosi has cut short lawmakers' summer recess over a crisis at the US Postal Service. It has warned that it cannot guarantee all votes for November's presidential election will arrive in time to be counted.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-lawmakers-recalled-over-usps-mail-in-votes-crisis/a-54592526?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf