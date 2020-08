Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 August 2020 22:55 Hits: 8

Italy is to close discos and clubs and make it compulsory to wear a mask outdoors in some areas during the night-time in the first reimposition of restrictions as cases of coronavirus pick up across the country, especially among younger people.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200816-italy-shuts-nightclubs-as-covid-19-cases-rise-among-young