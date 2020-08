Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 August 2020 23:26 Hits: 7

As Democrats on Monday open an unprecedented virtual convention, the party's disparate factions are projecting a united front behind Joe Biden, brought together by their common determination to defeat Donald Trump in November's election.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-democrats-nomination-convention-joe-biden-kamala-harris-13026106