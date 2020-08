Category: World Published on Monday, 17 August 2020 00:15 Hits: 8

The more care and restraint we show now, the lower the likelihood of another devastating wave of cases that will cripple health services and result in more deaths, says a UCL observer.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/commentary/coronavirus-covid-19-restrictions-relaxed-rules-why-now-reason-13020562