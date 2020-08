Category: World Published on Monday, 17 August 2020 07:56 Hits: 6

At least 16 killed and many wounded in attack carried out by al-Shabab on upscale beachfront hotel in capital.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/08/somalia-dead-gun-bomb-attack-mogadishu-hotel-200816154623368.html