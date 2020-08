Category: World Published on Monday, 17 August 2020 06:48 Hits: 8

The US tech company said that the changes would give Australian news agencies an unfair advantage over smaller players.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/google-parent-alphabet-lashes-out-at-australia-for-antitrust-law-changes/a-54591158?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf