New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that the general election would be postponed by four weeks until Oct. 17, as the country tackles a new outbreak of the coronavirus.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/new-zealand-pm-ardern-postpones-general-election-until-oct-17-13026218