Category: World Published on Monday, 17 August 2020 00:20 Hits: 5

Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called lawmakers back early from the August recess to vote on a bill prohibiting the U.S. Postal Service from reducing service.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2020/0816/Pelosi-calls-House-lawmakers-back-in-political-tussle-over-USPS?icid=rss