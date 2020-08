Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 August 2020 17:51 Hits: 6

A rally in support of the embattled Belarusian president was dwarfed by an opposition protest more than 100,000 strong. Alexander Lukashenko said NATO is building up its military on the country's western border.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/belarus-rival-rallies-as-lukashenko-claims-nato-deployed-to-border/a-54586752?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf