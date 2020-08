Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 August 2020 18:17 Hits: 7

The East African country is a former German colony and lived under Belgian rule until gaining independence almost 60 years ago. A report says its leaders plan to ask the two ex-rulers to pay damages — and not just cash.

