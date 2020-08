Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 August 2020 14:39 Hits: 6

French President Emmanuel Macron urged fresh Middle East peace talks after Israel and the UAE agreed to normalise ties in a move praised by many Western governments, including Paris, but unanimously denounced by the Palestinians.

