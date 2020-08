Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 August 2020 17:18 Hits: 6

More than 10,000 Thai protesters chanting "down with dictatorship" and "the country belongs to the people" rallied in Bangkok on Sunday in by far the biggest anti-government demonstration since a 2014 coup.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200816-thai-protesters-stage-biggest-anti-government-demonstration-in-years