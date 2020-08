Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 August 2020 21:50 Hits: 11

QUITO, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- Ecuador on Sunday reported a total of 101,542 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 6,070 deaths from the disease since the onset of the pandemic five and a half months ago.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/08/17/ecuador-sees-101542-cases-of-covid-19-6070-deaths