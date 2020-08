Category: World Published on Sunday, 16 August 2020 20:41 Hits: 10

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the UAE had made a 'huge mistake' in reaching deal to normalise ties with Israel.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/08/uae-summons-iranian-diplomat-unacceptable-rouhani-speech-200816141002205.html