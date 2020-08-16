The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'Ordinary suburban housewife' Marge Simpson responds to Trump campaign's senior legal adviser

After the announcement that Sen. Kamala Harris had joined Joe Biden on the Democratic ticket as potential vice president, the Trump campaign’s senior legal adviser, Jenna Ellis, vomit-tweeted: “Kamala sounds like Marge Simpson.” Ellis, if you don’t remember, is the braintrust who called Rev. Mariann Budde, who oversees St. John's Episcopal Church, "a pawn of the leftist media that thrives on destruction of all that is moral and just." So you already know her hot takes are hot garbage. The fact that she is the “senior legal adviser” for the Trump campaign means that she is the top lawyer for a suspected criminal enterprise.

On Friday, Marge Simpson herself decided to make a video in response to Ms. Ellis’ strange attack on Harris … and Marge Simpson. The video was short and simple and to the point. It has also gone viral because millions more people like Marge Simpson than care one lick about a crummy failure of a lawyer who is supporting a white supremacist.

MARGE SIMPSON: I usually don’t get into politics, but the president’s senior adviser, Jenna Ellis, just said that Kamala Harris sounds like me. Lisa says she doesn’t mean it as a compliment. If that’s so, as an ordinary suburban housewife, I’m starting to feel a little disrespected. I teach my children not to name-call, Jenna. I was gonna say “pissed off,” but I’m afraid they’d bleep it.

The responses were supportive.

