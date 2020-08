Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 August 2020 14:36 Hits: 1

Washington (AFP) – At 88, Dan Smith has witnessed some of the defining moments in America’s fraught battle for racial equality.He protested in Alabama, marched on Washington with Martin Luther…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/08/a-son-of-a-slave-reflects-on-his-american-story/