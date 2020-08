Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 August 2020 14:54 Hits: 1

“HUGE breakthrough today,” crowed Donald Trump on Twitter as he announced the new peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. The deal makes the UAE the first Gulf…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/08/dont-be-hoodwinked-by-trumps-uae-israel-peace-deal-its-a-sham/