Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 August 2020 15:03 Hits: 1

On a Wednesday morning in early July, the Oahu Island Burial Council logged on to Zoom for its monthly meeting. Members, who are appointed by the governor to oversee and…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/08/burial-site-found-on-property-tied-to-obama-causing-tensions-with-native-hawaiians/