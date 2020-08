Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 August 2020 15:05 Hits: 1

As Barack Obama entered the home stretch of his presidency, his close friend Marty Nesbitt was scouting an oceanfront property on Oahu, the Hawaiian island where the two regularly vacationed…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/08/obama-and-the-hawaii-beach-house-loopholes/